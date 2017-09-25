HPD: Man snaps inside Chacho’s restaurant, returns with gun

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for a man accused of turning a Chacho’s Mexican Restaurant upside down Sunday night in the South Main area.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at the restaurant in the 2700 block of S. 610 West at 9:30 p.m. Investigators said the suspect destroyed several items and then stated he would return with a gun.

A short time after the man left, responding officers and patrons heard gunshots being fired toward the business from a vehicle on the South Loop service road. One gunshot struck a marked HPD patrol vehicle parked in front of the business, police said.

An HPD officer was inside the vehicle but was not hit, the department said. A second officer had just exited the vehicle to respond to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a white or silver Dodge Durango SUV with paper license plates.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-222-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.