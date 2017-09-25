James Harden and Chris Paul are teaming up with one goal in mind

HOUSTON - At Rockets media day, James Harden and Chris Paul gushed about the possibilities for the Rockets this season. Paul, a nine-time All-Star, joined the Rockets via trade this off-season. Check out the video above to hear from the "Beard" and "CP3" at Rockets Media Day.
