Police: Teen driver in critical condition, passenger dead after crash in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — A teen driver is in critical condition and another young man is dead after the two were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Baytown, police said.

Samuel Ward, 17, had to be extracted from his vehicle after the silver 2002 Audi went out of control and crashed into a ditch around 2:36 p.m. in the 1300 block of Bob Smith Road.

Police said Oscar Figueroa, 20, was riding in the passenger seat and died instantly as a result of the crash. Ward was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

At this time, there is no indication alcohol was involved in the collision. However, police are working to determine if the accident was caused by speeding.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.