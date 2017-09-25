President Trump unveils travel ban 3.0 while his son-in-law/senior adviser has to explain his private email address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Opponents of President Trump's latest travel ban may have just hit a roadblock. The Supreme Court has removed the topic from its October calendar, which might indicate this ban is harder to challenge.

Basically, the new plan, being called Travel Ban 3.0, restricts visas for travel to the U.S. from eight countries. This began as Trump's plan to ban travel from six Muslim nations. Five of the original six countries are still on the list: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. Chad, North Korea, and Venezuela were added. Sudan was taken off.

Travel Ban 3.0 replaces the ban that just expired. This one is indefinite and the restrictions vary from country to country. Also, not all the affected countries are majority Muslim. To the Supremes, that could make it less discriminatory than the first two versions, though it may still be challenged.

In other news out of Washington, the private email debate has resurfaced.

This latest email kerfuffle doesn't involve Hillary Clinton. It turns out, the president's senior White House adviser, Jared Kushner, has a personal email, too. Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings says he is now investigating.

Kushner, who is also Trump's son-in-law, says he set up the private account before Trump took office and has used it for less than 100 emails. So far, there's no evidence the emails include classified info or if anyone has tried to remove them from the server.

The First Family probably wishes it could just hit control-alt-delete and shut down this whole story.

