Seven HISD schools back in session this week as Harvey recovery continues

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District have been going through tough times since Harvey. The destruction left behind has made it difficult for many to get back to normal, but that is not the case for HISD. What at one point seemed impossible, with hard work and determination, the district was able to pull its community back together.

The last day of the rolling starts has arrived for seven HISD schools. On Monday, students will be back in school. All seven schools will provide transportation and free meals for all the students.

• Braebun Elementary School

3100 Shenandoah St, Houston Tx 77021 (former Debakey High School)

• Forest Brook Middle School

7525 Tidwell Rd, Houston Tx 77016

• R.P Harris Elementary School

1262 Mae Dr, Houston Tx 77015

• A. G. Hilliard Elementary School (former Fonwood Elementary)

10719 Seneca, Houston TX 77016

*The North Forest High School’s drumline, cheerleaders, and football team will welcome the students at 7:15a.m.

• Kolter Elementary School

6300 Avenue B, Bellaire, TX 77401 (former Gordon Elementary)

* The University of Houston’s football team will great the students as they make their way in at 7:00am.

• Liberty High School

8330 Triola Ln Houston, TX 77036 (former Sharpstown International School)

• Scarborough Elementary School

4610 E. Crosstimbers St, Houston, TX 77016 (former Terrell Middle School)

