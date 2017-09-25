She beat cancer at 2 and again at 15 — and just fulfilled her dream of becoming pediatric nurse

ATLANTA — A Georgia woman who beat cancer twice is now living her dream as a pediatric nurse at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — the same hospital where she received treatment as a child.

Montana Brown, 24, was first diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of childhood cancer, when she was only 17 months old, according to the Times Enterprise. Brown was treated at CHOA for a year before she was released.

Brown relapsed at the end of her freshman year of high school and required another year of treatment before she was considered off-therapy.

On Sunday, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta shared Brown’s story in a Facebook post:

“As a child, Montana beat cancer—twice. First at age 2 and then again at 15. Along the way, she dreamed of growing up to become a pediatric nurse. This week, notably during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Montana fulfilled that dream by joining our nursing team!”

Brown’s first day was on Sept. 18. After she completed her first shift, she shared a message on Facebook:

“I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to everyone who called and texted me today. As some of you may not know, today was my first official day at CHOA. Every time someone said “Welcome to Children’s!” or I looked down at my badge and saw that CHOA logo, it brought tears to my eyes. I’m so overwhelmed with this amazing life that God has chosen to give me. Never in a million years did I think that at the age of 24 I would have achieved my biggest and wildest dream – to work at the hospital I was treated at as a child/teenager. It’s amazing and crazy and awesome and I’m SO excited to work for such an inspirational organization!!”