× Teen allegedly caught with marijuana, pills tries to evade deputies in Cypress

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teen was arrested Friday after he tried to toss a bag of white pills while running away from deputies in the Cypress area, the Harris County Constable’s Office said.

Israel Leon, 19, is charged with evading arrests and tampering with evidence.

Officers signaled Leon to pull over for a traffic stop in the 8300 block of Gessner Road. While speaking with the suspect, the officers saw marijuana sitting in plain sight inside his vehicle.

When deputies tried to arrest the suspect, the teen ran away and threw a plastic bag containing white pills into a sewer drain. The officers gave chase and quickly apprehended Leon.

The drugs were recovered and sent to a lab for testing.

Leon was booked at the Harris County Jail and his bond was set at $2,500.