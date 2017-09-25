The Week in Music with Scott Sparks: KISS, Matchbox 20, Counting Crows, K-Ci & Jo Jo and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Shout it out loud, KISS is coming to town and he is not the only one. This Week in Music has an exciting lineup. Check it out!

Tuesday:

KISS will be performing Smart Financial Centre

Wednesday:

Lauryn Hill and NAS will be performing Smart Financial Centre

Friday:

Paramore plays at Smart Financial Centre

Flaming Lips will be playing at the Revention Music Center

Marco Anthony Solis will be playing at the Toyota Center

Saturday:

Matchbox 20 and Counting Crows at Woodlands Pavilion

K-Ci and Jo Jo at the Arena Theatre