The Week in Music with Scott Sparks: KISS, Matchbox 20, Counting Crows, K-Ci & Jo Jo and more

Posted 5:12 PM, September 25, 2017

HOUSTON -- Shout it out loud, KISS is coming to town and he is not the only one. This Week in Music has an exciting lineup. Check it out!

Tuesday:

KISS will be performing Smart Financial Centre

Wednesday:

Lauryn Hill and NAS will be performing Smart Financial Centre

Friday:

Paramore plays at Smart Financial Centre
Flaming Lips will be playing at the Revention Music Center
Marco Anthony Solis will be playing at the Toyota Center

Saturday:

Matchbox 20 and Counting Crows at Woodlands Pavilion
K-Ci and Jo Jo at the Arena Theatre