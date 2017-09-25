The Week in Music with Scott Sparks: KISS, Matchbox 20, Counting Crows, K-Ci & Jo Jo and more

HOUSTON -- Shout it out loud, KISS is coming to town and he is not the only one. This Week in Music has an exciting lineup. Check it out!
Tuesday:
KISS will be performing Smart Financial Centre
Wednesday:
Lauryn Hill and NAS will be performing Smart Financial Centre
Friday:
Paramore plays at Smart Financial Centre
Flaming Lips will be playing at the Revention Music Center
Marco Anthony Solis will be playing at the Toyota Center
Saturday:
Matchbox 20 and Counting Crows at Woodlands Pavilion
K-Ci and Jo Jo at the Arena Theatre