× 17-year-old suspected in at least five Harris County burglaries, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least $25,300 in stolen property has been recovered after the arrest of a teen serial burglary suspect, the Harris County Constable Mark Hermann’s Office said.

Elijio Rojas, 17, has been identified as a suspect in at least five burglaries.

The latest incident was Friday at a home in the 13000 block of Aste Lane. The homeowner reportedly told deputies an unknown number of people broke into the back of the house through a window.

Rojas was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation. He was booked at the Harris County Jail, where his bond was set at $20,000.