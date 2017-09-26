App data shows Houston is home to most dangerous school zones and traffic intersections in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Drivers beware, data shows that the most dangerous school zone in the country is near Trinity Downtown Lutheran School on Houston and Washington.

The new data comes from mobile app, Zendrive, that tracks phone use, rapid acceleration and hard breaking.

The data graded Harris County with an 'F' but we're not done critiquing your driving habits, Houston!

Bissonet and Sam Houston Parkway is the most dangerous intersection in Texas, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Their research is based on automobile and pedestrian accidents in each state.

Listen up everyone, drive safely!