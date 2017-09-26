At least 6 Trump White House advisers used private email for official business, according to NYT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Talk about email Deja Vu!

According to the New York Times, at least six Trump Administration officials used private email accounts for government business.

We already know that senior presidential adviser-- Jared Kushner-- has indicated he had less than 100 emails go through a private server, but those emails were later forwarded to his government account.

Other private email users are rumored to be President Trump's daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, in addition to former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and current advisers Gary Cohn and Stephen Miller.

Reports say most of the private emails went through commercial services like Gmail, but in Kushner's case, records show a private domain hosted by GoDaddy was set up in Arizona.

You'd think after all the drama over Hillary Clinton's private email server during the 2016 Presidential Election, folks in the White House would have learned their lesson, but apparently not.

One Democrat pundit tweeted...."The hypocrisy is stunning."

"White House counsel has instructed all White House staff to use their government email for official business-- and only use that email," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced at Monday's White House press conference.

The press secretary says staff was also advised work-related communications received on personal accounts should be forwarded to official email accounts, which is required by federal law.

Now Congress wants to make sure everyone did just that.

House Oversight Committee member and ranking Democrat-- Elijah Cummings-- wants to review Kushner's emails and has warned 'none should be deleted.'

A former Bush White House chief ethics attorney calls both the Clinton and Kushner email incidents "sloppy," but not criminal.

As congressional and special counsel investigations continue, we'll see if this scandal gets forwarded.....or just becomes spam.