Closing Comments: ‘It’s getting out in here’ as debates rage on over– almost EVERYTHING!

Posted 8:06 PM, September 26, 2017, by , Updated at 08:12PM, September 26, 2017

HOUSTON -- When a particular subject tears at the fiber of everyone's being, you find out what makes you -- YOU! Including what you were taught, lessons learned from life experience and the beliefs which live in the pit of your soul makes you fight for what you think is right. What should we debate and what should we just shut up about? Welp, Grego shares his thoughts on that!