HOUSTON -- NFL players, coaches and owners are taking a kneel and locking arms during the National Anthem. ALMOST EVERYONE has put in their two cents about it...now it's GREGO turn.
Closing Comments: Players Pouting
-
Closing Comments: U-S-A holes? What’s that about?
-
Closing Comments: Storm Dreams
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Closing Comments: Time to stop talking and start doing — make that money!
-
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Closing Comments: Viewers feedback
-
Closing Comments: America
-
Closing Comments: Climate Change
-
-
Closing Comments: Remembering 9/11
-
Closing Comments: Trump administration ends DACA
-
Closing Comments: Memories of Me