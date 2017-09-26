Day in the Life: Disaster relief worker Patrick Cartey helps rebuild Houston

Posted 8:10 PM, September 26, 2017, by

HOUSTON -- Everywhere you go there is a massive cleanup underway after Hurricane Harvey plowed through. One of the countless volunteers, Patrick Cartey of Team Rubicon, heads to areas all around the country that need help. We spend "A Day in the Life" with him as he helps rebuild Houston.