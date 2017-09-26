HOUSTON -- Everywhere you go there is a massive cleanup underway after Hurricane Harvey plowed through. One of the countless volunteers, Patrick Cartey of Team Rubicon, heads to areas all around the country that need help. We spend "A Day in the Life" with him as he helps rebuild Houston.
Day in the Life: Disaster relief worker Patrick Cartey helps rebuild Houston
-
JJ Watt raises more than $4 million to help Houstonians overcome devastation of Hurricane Harvey
-
No shortage of supplies to help victims of Harvey rebuild
-
Houston rapper Slim Thug gets roasted for charity after Hurricane Harvey
-
Houston Furniture Bank needs your help to help victims of Hurricane Harvey
-
Ravaged by Harvey, Houston Dreamers fear deportation
-
-
All nine HISD meal sites open for Houston community
-
Donate to Houston Food Bank Drive benefiting Hurricane Harvey victims
-
HISD to provide free meals to communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey
-
Rebuild and heal: How to cope with Harvey’s aftermath
-
Top Texas legislators tour NRG Center, promise relief and hope
-
-
Houston Airports now have limited service, full service this weekend
-
Tearful Houston police chief, mayor confirm 34-year veteran HPD officer drowns in Harvey floodwaters
-
Day in the Life: Houston Zoo’s Kristen Windle and her lovable elephants