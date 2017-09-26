HOUSTON - Deshaun Watson was on the field at NRG Stadium throwing impeccable passes on Tuesday. No, there wasn't some Texans game you didn't hear about! The rookie quarterback was fine tuning his skills, doing drills with 100 Special Olympics athletes. The Texans rookie class hosted a football clinic as part of the NFL's Play 60 Week. Watch the video above for more!
Deshaun Watson and Texans rookies host Special Olympics athletes for Play 60 event
