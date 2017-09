Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- America's favorite Tupperware lady, Dixie Longate, is packing up her goodies, leaving her kids in their Alabama trailer park, and heading to Houston.

She is throwing "Dixie's Tupperware Party" at the Hobby Center, October 10th-22nd.

Dixie joins CW39's Maggie Flecknoe and dishes out the deets and plenty of laughs.

Click here to buy your tickets. And Dixie has a huge heart! She is donating ticket sales to Harvey relief efforts.