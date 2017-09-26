Graham-Cassidy bill, US Senate Republicans latest attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare, dies even before vote takes place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The prognosis on the latest bill to repeal Obamacare is in. Using medical jargon, it's a code blue. The Graham-Cassidy bill is dead. Senators will not vote on it because they don't have the requisite 51 votes needed to pass it.

One reason might be the that the Congressional Budget Office said the bill would drastically cut Medicaid and leave millions more without health insurance. Senate Democrats have a different treatment plan.

"Each of our ideas, however, endeavors to increase coverage, improve the quality of care and lower the cost of care," said minority leader Senator Chuck Schumer. "None, none of the Republican plans achieve these goals."

Three Republican senators made it clear from the jump, they would not support Graham-Cassidy. They are Senators Susan Collins/Maine, John McCain/Arizona, and Rand Paul/Kentucky. President Donald Trump said, "We are disappointed in certain so-called Republicans."

Activists in Houston are not disappointed with Tuesday's turn of events on Capitol Hill. They vowed to continue protesting any form of Trumpcare....just as they did on Tuesday.

"My name is Cedric Dark and I'm an E.R. doctor here in Houston. I'm out here today to make sure that the ACA, also known as Obamacare, stays intact despite the senate's attempts to get it repealed and replaced."

Cheryl Armitage says, "I do have the Affordable Care Act and my premiums are not expensive."

Daniel Cohen is the founder of Indivisible Houston, one of the groups protesting. "I would bet that they are going to continue to try to repeal ACA against the will of the American people."

That's a safe bet. Despite Graham-Cassidy losing its life-support, Republican senators are vowing to keep resurrecting their campaign promise.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.