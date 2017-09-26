× Houston man accused of sexual child assault on the run

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Texas Attorney General’s Office need the public’s assistance finding a man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

On December 10, a Harris County district court issued a warrant for Bobby Joe Rodriguez.

On March 15, 2017, the court issued a second warrant for failure to comply as a sex offender.

Rodriguez is described as 5 inches 10 inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is in Pasadena. Rodriguez is also known to frequent the Katy area.