Houston Press Best of Houston® names Wright Pawn and Jewelry best shop in town

HOUSTON -- Located in west Houston on Westheimer Road, Wright Pawn and Jewelry is no ordinary pawn shop.  No guns, no tools - but luxury jewelry, handbags, rare artwork, crystals and hidden treasures everywhere. It's no wonder the Houston Press named the family-owned business the best pawn shop in Houston!