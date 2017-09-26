Local comedian shares what it takes to be a YouTube star

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Maybe it's just us, but it seems like everyone in the world wants to be a YouTube star these days.

Well cast a wide net in the wide world of the Internet and you'll find Chinedu, a local comedian who knows exactly what it takes to be successful on the Tube.

Chinedu joins the ranks of a wide variety of local YouTubers. From fitness, to product reviews, to satirical dancing, he says you don't really need to have the “It” factor either. It's hard work and dedication that will, over time, float you to the top.

Lets all click a link and subscribe to one funny man's view of social media fame in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.