National Voter Registration Day pushes Texans to get out the vote

HOUSTON - There's been a lot of talk about patriotism the past few days. Is there anything more required for being considered patriotic, than voting?!

“If we want to keep our Democracy, we have to vote. That is our God given right,” said Kevin Mendoza.

The fourth Tuesday of every September is National Voter Registration Day.

"A lot of people think they’re registered, and they’re not registered to vote. They don’t understand that when you move, you have to update your address. There’s just a lot of confusion around voter registration laws, and so the goal of this day is to make it obvious, to make a big campaign, a social media push, around registering to vote,”said Mili Gosar, Director, Voter Registration at Office of Ann Harris Bennet, Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector and Voter Registrar.

People across the nation are encouraged to sign up, prior to their state's deadline. In Texas, the deadline to vote in ballots this November, is October 10. In many places, prospective voters got a preview on how to use voting machines in their district.

Eligible to vote? Check out VoteTexas.gov first to make sure. Then, either print out the application, or find out the nearest place you can register. Hurry up, times running out!!!