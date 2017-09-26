NYU study finds psychopaths prefer rap over classical music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY - Do psychopaths prefer listening to rap music?

Well, according to a study by New York University of over 200 individuals listening to 260 different songs......the highest psychopathic scores of the group went to lovers of rap.

Yeah, Hollywood might have us thinking that psychos prefer classical music, but apparently that's not true.

Turns out......one song scored as the least likely to be psychotic: "My Sharona" from back in 1979.

The one-hit-wonder by The Knack is pretty harmless.

But if you want to get a psycho excited, just let 'em listen to 'No Diggity' by Blackstreet or 'Lose Yourself' by Eminem.

Those two hits scored highest on the psychopathic study.

The study had a goal that if psychopaths have a distinctive preference for certain music, then maybe their playlists could actually be used to 'out' them!

The NYU study says more research is needed to determine if there really is a link between songs and psychopathy.

But researchers say psychopaths are not that easy to spot in society.

They say psychopaths often blend in-- and since they account for only about one percent of the general population, they aren't always located until they have done some serious harm.

So, next time you wonder whether you're truly dating a psychopath.....you might want to scope out their playlist.

Just sayin'!