ReliefBeers: Breweries donate over $35,000 to Houston Food Bank for Hurricane Harvey aid

HOUSTON -- It's been weeks now since Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on the Bayou City, leaving a massive path of damage. And frankly, many Houstonians are still in dire need of help.

So in the spirit of our strong city banding together, Houston breweries presented the Houston Food Bank with a check for more than $35,000. Over 100 beer makers across the state took part, giving a dollar for every pint sold in their brew houses since the storm.

The Furniture Bank can still use help, and shelters and many other organizations are always in need.

So don't give up on giving and show the world how we're “Houston Strong” forever.