2 people injured after drunk driver crashes into car in north Houston

HOUSTON — Two people are in the hospital after a drunk driver caused a crash in north Houston Tuesday night, according to Harris County deputies.

Deputies said around 10 a.m., a man speeding in a red Dodge Charger in the HOV lane on North Freeway and Louetta slammed into the back end of another car, causing it to flip over.

The man then veered off, striking another grey Dodge and crashing into the bushes on the side of the freeway.

One person was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Lifeflight in serious condition, and another person was transported on ground to The Woodlands Hospital.

The driver-at-fault was arrested for driving while intoxicated and is expected to face charges.