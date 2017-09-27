× 300 gallons of gas splash across Houston after truck has major leak, police say

HOUSTON — A man driving a large cargo truck experienced a major fuel leak while trying to leave a gas station Wednesday morning, according to police.

HPD said around 12:30 a.m., the man stopped at an Exxon Mobil station on Sam Houston Parkway and Westheimer to fill his 250-gallon diesel tank.

When he left the station, his truck bottomed out and ripped two of his fuel tank hoses, causing fuel to leak as he drove on Westheimer, Walnut Bend, Citywest Boulevard, Briar Forest and then Wilcrest, where he finally ran out of close to 300 gallons of gas.

Police blocked several intersections while awaiting Haz Mat to clean up the fuel.