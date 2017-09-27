Dumbass of the Day: 18-year-old allegedly steals uncle’s police uniform and patrol car, then pulls over a random vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION COUNTY, Florida -- Some guys want all the power of being a police officer, but without actually being official.

Guess that's why this 18-year-old nephew of a cop decided to have some fun and allegedly dressed up like one.

Yep, this suspect, Isael Lima, wanted to dress to impress, so apparently he impersonated a Florida deputy.

Actually, cops say he broke into his uncle's room and stole his uniform, his gun, and even his patrol car!

"He was trying to impress his girlfriend, and he dressed up in the uniform initially and drove over to his girlfriend's house to show her," Marion County Sheriff's Office Director Paul Bloom explained.

But this idiot didn't stop there.

He also got the bright idea to pull over a vehicle and give the driver a warning during a phony traffic stop.

And, he had a friend record the bogus traffic stop on a cellphone!

"It does show Mr. Lima dressed in one of our uniforms, in our vehicle, pulling over some citizen and giving them a verbal warning," Bloom said.

After investigators questioned the teenage cop wannabe, they say he allegedly admitted to impersonating an officer.

Authorities say Lima took a really huge risk!

"He's not doing anything in a very safe manner, and the 'what ifs.' What would happen if a person wanted to fight him, shoot him?" Bloom asked.

Now Lima faces a long list of charges, including armed burglary and impersonating a law enforcement official.

Way to go, dude!

Nnow you're officially our Dumbass of the Day!