“Fixer Upper” hosts announce the upcoming season will be their last

WACO, Texas -- For fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines of "Fixer Upper," their latest news is a real downer.

"The fifth season will be our last," says Chip on their website.

During the past four years, the Waco couple built a huge following as they remodeled more than a hundred homes. He could be goofy, she could be serious. She handled design. He handled construction. Together they raised their kids. It seemed to be a blueprint for success.

"This journey has been indescribable."

They insist the decision to nail the door shut on their hit show has nothing to do with getting hammered by tabloid gossip over their relationship, lawsuits , or a fraudulent skincare product line. They also insist their marriage foundation has never been stronger. They just need a breather.

Joanna says, "To get some rest but also just hunker down with our kiddos."

Their final season in the public eye starts in November. Sounds like, along with homes in Waco, they`re just hoping to restore some of their private time.

