Forget presents, little boy’s birthday wish is to help lost pets from Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON -- For Houstonian Mikko Meldrum's 9th birthday, instead of asking for gifts like most kids his age, he asked his friends and family for donations of food, toys, and other supplies for the animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Then he and his 7-yr-old sister, Suleha and their parents, Eona and Michael, packed it all into two giant wagons and delivered it to The Pet Reunion Pavilion at NRG Arena.

The birthday boy and his sister joined CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to talk about why they wanted to help.

Best Friends Animal Society is currently caring for nearly 400 storm displaced dogs at NRG Arena in addition to almost 100 cats with the help of approximately 100 volunteers each day.

Located at 1 NRG Park in Exhibit Hall D, the Pet Reunion Pavilion is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is operated as a partnership between Best Friends Animal Society, Harris County Public Health Animal Shelter and Houston Pet Set.

Staff are on hand to help find your pet. If possible, please bring a photo of your pet or veterinarian/adoption records for identification purposes.

To start the search for your lost pet online, visit FindMyLostPet.com.