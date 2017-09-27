Heart-warming pet reunions keep happening post-Harvey, but 400 pets are still waiting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Area pets are finding their way home after Harvey, like this horse named "Billy Jack" who returned to his family near Port Arthur.

"Hey, mama boy! You missed us? We missed you!" his owner Donna Beard told the horse while her husband kissed him.

The Houston SPCA delivered "Billy Jack" back to his happy home.

"You want to take your horse? Take your horse," Houston SPCA equine supervisor Jackie Kelsey told Billy Jack's owner.

"Thank y'all so much. Again, I can't thank y'all enough!" Gaither Beard said.

Gaither recalls how bad the flood was for the horse.

"The water was right here on Billy Jack, and right here on me," Gaither explained, showing up to their necks.

Luckily, they got the horse to higher ground, and after staying with the HSPCA, Billy Jack was brought home!

Meanwhile, over at NRG Arena there are still 400 pets waiting to be reunited with their owners at the Pet Reunion Pavilion.

Thanks to the hard work by Best Friends Animal Society, some heart-warming reunions are taking place, like this one between "Buttercup" and her owner, Harley, who raised her from a puppy.

"Oh! Are you gonna knock me over? I mised you! I missed you!" Harley told the happy pooch.

"I've been looking all over the place for her, in shelters and things like that," Harley added.

With so many pets still waiting for reunions, if your pet is missing-- be sure to check out the Pet Reunion Pavilion.

"Don't give up hope!" Diana Cantu suggested, after being reunited with her loving dog. "I almost gave up. Thank you, Yvette (of Hope for Paws.) Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Pet owners, your best friend is waiting for you!