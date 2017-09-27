It’s getting hard to find storage units in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- We`re entering a month since Hurricane Harvey hit the Bayou City. Houstonians are rebuilding homes and lives.

Some areas turned into ghost towns, as residents move out and contractors moving in. Question is, where do they put all the stuff they can save?

Most U-Haul storage centers are full with only a few units here and there if your lucky enough to get your hands on one.

There`s also the U-Uaul Box which is easy enough to use. Simply load up your stuff and store it in a secure facility for as long as you need.

Companies are also having a heck of a time finding facilities to house building materials as most commercial storage is becoming equally as hard to find.

It's amazing how every single person and business is doing their best to help. Stay strong, Houston, and we will rebuild together.