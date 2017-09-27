‘KKK Wants You’ image found in bathroom at Roosevelt High School

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Administrators are investigating an image stating, “KKK Wants You,” that was discovered in a restroom at Roosevelt High School in north Portland.

Portland Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday saying one student reported finding the message, which included an image of a hooded KKK member, on a small sticker.

That student was interviewed by school staff.

FOX 12 spoke with the student who found the sticker. He wants to remain anonymous.

The student says a majority of his classmates are from diverse backgrounds, and he wants the person responsible to know the sticker and it’s message are not OK.

“It’s very infuriating that people still think it’s still OK.”

After he found the sticker, he went straight to the administration.

“I think this is still, the person who did it was being just some like edgy teenager, but at the same time it’s inexcusable.”

No one else reported seeing the image, but administrators said there is video footage from the restroom entrance that is being reviewed.

Roosevelt High School Principal Filip Hristic released a statement about the image and investigation.

This hateful image is appalling and offensive, and has no place at Roosevelt High School or at any other Portland Public School. We are actively investigating how this wound up in a boys’ bathroom at school this morning. We are committed to creating and maintaining a safe environment for every one of our students. This is particularly hurtful to our African American students, for whom this image is a symbol of hatred and violence.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.