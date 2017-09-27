Maggie’s Must-Haves: Keeping Houston Strong with local merchandise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Since the nightmare of Hurricane Harvey, we have all united and truly have shown the world that we are Houston Strong. Well why not show it even more and support local designers with these Maggie's Must Haves.

STATE LINE DESIGNS' Houston Strong shirt

State Line Designs has come out with this "Houston Strong" shirt. It is in the shape of Texas and is filled with words symbolizing just how strong we are. You'll spot Mattress Mack, Baker Ripley, neighbors helping neighbors, first responders, just to name a few. I love the design and really captures essence of why we're Houston Strong. Plus they're only $27 and you're supporting a local company.

You can order yours online.

IT'S A HOUSTON THING #HOUSTONSTRONG

Then make a bold statement in this t-shirt designed by It's a Houston Thing. It simply states in bold letters: #HoustonStrong. What I love is that the t-shirts are $24.99 and 100% of the profits fo to the Houston Flood Relief.

They also have #HoustonStrong koozies and stickers.

Click here for more.

#HOUSTONSTRONG Shirt by Betirri Bengston

Well known local artist, Betirri Bengtson has come up with this Houston Strong shirt. He tells me that the design features a flexed arm which shows strength when we come together.

And through the sale of this shirt he's helping families that lost everything

The cost for each t-shirt is $20 or you can purchase 2 t-shirts for $30. You can place your order on the GoFundMe Page he created.

Harvey Hurricane Earrings by Rikki Mitman Art & Jewelry

Check out these "Harvey" hurricane earrings to help raise funds for Houston-area artists who were flooded out.

Hand-cut and formed metal, vitreous (kiln-fired) enamel, hand-formed fine silver inclusions and hand-formed sterling silver ear wires. Only $35/pair, 100% of price is donated to artist relief. Message her for details.