Middle-aged women are more likely to abuse opioids

When pain comes, so do the drugs to relieve the pain, and in this case -- opioids.

Turns out, if you're a woman, your doctor may be prescribing you a whole lot more of the pain relieving drugs than men, according to a new report from the Quintiles IMS Institute for Health Care.

"They start managing the pain rather than identifying the cause of your pain," said Mary Beck of the Council an Recovery an outpatient rehab treatment center.

Women are dying, because they're getting hooked. The report says in addition to being prescribed more opioids than any other group, women aged 40 through 59 also have the highest death rate from opioids among women.