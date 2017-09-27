No, Fox Sports has not canceled NFL broadcasts ‘until players respect the flag’

A satirical news story circulating on social media suggests Fox Sports has canceled all NFL broadcasts until teams and players apologized to President Trump for kneeling during the national anthem — it’s not true.

The article from “The Last Line of Defense” suggests Fox Sports has opted to suspend all NFL broadcasts. It even includes a fake quote from a Fox executive:

“President Trump is right that this has gone on for far too long,” Fox Sports spokeswoman Holly McGee told Fox And Friends Sunday. “We are standing with him and refusing to air the games until the 12 teams who have attacked the President apologize and players who disrespect our nation are punished.”

According to Snopes, McGee is “an imaginary Fox Sports spokeswoman.”

The website includes a disclaimer that reads:

DISCLAIMER: America’s Last Line of Defense is a satirical publication that may sometimes appear to be telling the truth. We assure you that’s not the case. We present fiction as fact and our sources don’t actually exist. Names that represent actual people and places are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and do not in any way depict reality. In other words, if you believe this crap you’re a real dumbass.

Despite the disclaimer, the story has been shared to thousands of times on Facebook and has been picked up by other online publishers.

