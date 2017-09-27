Pct. 4 deputies: California drug traffickers caught in east Montgomery County

NEW CANEY, Texas – A man and woman are in custody after a drug traffic stop in east Montgomery County Tuesday night, Precinct 4 deputies say.

Deputies said around 8:30 p.m., they stopped a California man and woman in a white Ford F250 on Highway 59 and Roman Forest Boulevard in New Caney.

When asked where they were headed, deputies said Richard Benavidez, 30, and Amy Bruton, 36, named different locations, raising suspicion. Authorities also noted a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, deputies said they located 5.7 lbs. of marijuana in five vacuum-sealed bags valued at close to $25,000. Deputies also located a bag containing 7.6 grams of methamphetamine.

Both suspects were arrested at the scene.

As deputies were almost done investigating, they said the man somehow slipped out of the handcuffs and leaped through the rear window of the patrol vehicle that was partially rolled down for ventilation.

Deputies say a struggle took place, and the man broke free from them, running towards the busy highway. Thanks to a nearby tow truck driver, the man was eventually caught and put back into the patrol car.

Benavidez faces charges of Manufacturer/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Escape While Arrested/Confined, and Resisting Arrest/Detention.

Bruton’s charges include Manufacturer/Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.