Police find suspect responsible for burglarizing vehicle in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas — Police found a man they say is responsible for burglarizing vehicles in Rosenberg.

Rosenberg PD said they investigated a series of incidents that took place in the parking lots of 24-Hour Fitness on 4112 F.M. 762 and Planet Fitness on 5101 Avenue H Ste. 12.

During the investigation, a Houston man named Terry McMurtry, 21, was found driving through the parking lots of Brazos Town Center and was pulled over.

The suspect was in possession of a credit card, which was taken during one of the burglaries.

McMurtry was arrested for credit/debit card abuse and was processed at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. His bond was set at $2,500.

McMurtry has since posted bond and was released.