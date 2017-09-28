10-year-old leads cops on high-speed chase until losing control, crashing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIDOR, Texas - Talk about a problem child! Cops say a fifth grader led police on a high-speed chase right down Main Street in Vidor, Texas!

Authorities say the 10-year-old boy was clocked at going over 80 mph after running a red light and leading cops on a wicked chase on Highway 105, until he lost control and crashed. Police say the truck rolled over into a ditch, and that's when the long arm of the law finally caught up to the kid.

Cops administered first aid, but first responders had to use the jaws of life to get the boy out of the wreckage. Police say the boy was not wearing a seat belt. The child was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston in serious condition.

Officials say he's lucky to be alive since the boy suffered a broken arm and a fractured eye socket. The boy's mom claims the kid was upset about being disciplined, and so he took off in her truck for a joy ride.

Police haven't indicated if anyone will face charges over the incident, but once the boy gets home you can bet he's gonna hear from his mom. Big time!