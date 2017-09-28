14-year-old Dobie High School student found

HOUSTON — A 14-year-old Dobie High School student was reunited with his family Thursday after he was reported as runaway almost two days ago, the Pasadena ISD Police Department confirmed.

Mekhi ‘Khi’ Carter was dropped off by one of his parents at Morris Elementary School, nearly two blocks away from the high school, on Tuesday morning.

The teen was later seen at 6 p.m. with a young girl and a group of students in the parking lot of an H-E-B grocery store near Beltway 8 and Pearland Parkway, the department said.

He has been taken off the runaway list.