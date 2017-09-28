Academy presents five families effected by Harvey with $1,000 shopping spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING, Tex. - It was a shopping spree five lucky families will never forget!

After losing so much due to Hurricane Harvey, these families were treated to a special shopping spree and were each given one thousand dollars to spend from Academy Sports and Outdoors.

"You know, that's a fun spending spree!" West Spring Store Director James Bage. "And we are going to have a good time with them helping them shop and fill those baskets up."

"Thank God that they have given us a chance to replace some items that we lost during Harvey," one of the shoppers, Shanquetta Young, declared. "Wwe have lost quite a bit during Harvey, practically everything.....cars and all."

With this brand new store opening this weekend in West Spring, the company decided to treat these families to their own shopping spree before the new store opens to the public.

"It's the Give Back Event, and there's five families that we've worked with the Boys and Girls Club and you know, unfortunately due to Harvey they've lost quite a few things," Bage explained.

The Katy-based sporting goods company wanted to do something special for some area families who are in dire need of items destroyed by the storm.

The five families selected were all impacted by Harvey and are part of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston.

"We are happy to be here today with Academy-- they're a great partner of ours, and we appreciate the fact that they are recognizing some of our families who are in need most," Corporate Outreach Manager for The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston Tiffani Watson shared.

The families were invited to shop for anything they need....from clothes to footwear to sporting goods.....to even fishing and camping gear.

"Whatever they may need for the sports season or just everyday life, we want to help them get that with that shopping spree tonight," Academy Sports and Outdoors Communications Specialist Shane Carlisle said.

"This was a blessing at the last minute! A true blessing!" Young added.

Way to go, Academy!

Now, that's how you shop till you drop!