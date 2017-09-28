Harvey evacuees search for comfort at new shelter in Greenspoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It's been one month since Hurricane Harvey ripped through H-town.

Within that month evacuees have been searching for refuge in shelters. Some of the displaced relocated from churches, The George R. Brown Convention Center and NRG.

Packing from one shelter after another seems like a normal routine for victims of Harvey.

For many, finding comfort feels more like a dream, than reality.

"They moved us over here and we was thinking that it was going to be a little bit better over here, but it seems like everything is on hold," said Willie Flowers.

Greenspoint Mall is the latest on the list to house evacuees.

The American Red Cross set up shop inside of an old Macy's building in order to help aid those still in need.

But residents say that location is the worst of them all. Claims of handicap accessibility for bathrooms and showers are not provided, and there is a smell of mold throughout the facility.

Rick Harvey with The American Red Cross told NewsFix that the Greenspoint location will be open as long as it is needed.

Their goal is to help residents get off their feet, long term.

While many residents feel Greenspoint is just another pit stop, the Red Cross assures everyone that they are here for the long haul.

Will the effects from Harvey ever end?