Keeping Houston Strong: Help pediatric cancer patients affected by Harvey

HOUSTON -- As if fighting cancer isn't hard enough, imagine losing everything during Hurricane Harvey.

Sky High, a local non-profit, is doing its part to keep Houston Strong and help! They're hosting a Hurricane Harvey Drive for Texas Children's Hospital, Saturday, Sept. 30th.

CEO and Founder, Brittany Hebert sat down with CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to talk more about how you can help and even help through a simple text message.

What: Hurricane Harvey Drive For Texas Children's Hospital

When: Saturday, Sept. 30th, 8am-12pm

Where: 9800 Richmond Ave. Houston, TX 77042

Make a $5 donation by texting SKY to 50555.

For more info on Sky High and the donation drive, click here.