Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- This week's pothole is located in the heart of Third Ward on 3700 Scott, directly across the street from the University of Houston.

And HOLY MOLY, make sure to buckle up when driving over this bad boy. The pothole is a flat tire waiting to happen.

Sure! We all know potholes can cause vehicle damage but what about damages to your wardrobe?

Hmm.. Check out the video above, You don't want to miss this Pothole of the Week!