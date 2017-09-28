× Three Harris County men arrested; stolen police badge, guns, other items reportedly found in motel room

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three men have been arrested after investigators found several stolen items Tuesday, including a police badge and vehicle license plates, inside the Champion Lodge motel in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Constable Mark Herman’s Office executed a warrant at the motel in the 4700 block of W. FM 1960. Officers found a stolen vehicle inside the hotel’s parking lot.

Deputies later arrested three motel guest inside their room, where they found a stolen ballistic vest, police badge, handguns, vehicle license plate, credit cards and driver’s licenses.

Officers have identified the suspects as Ivan Bahena, 23, Brady Adams, 19, and Nijah Surtain, 17.

Bahena was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Adams was charged with fraudulent possession of identifying information. Surtain charged with possession of stolen property.

The constable’s offices suspects the men are connected to other crimes in the area, and the investigation will continue.