HOUSTON - Quarterbacks beware, Jalen Green is prepared to pick off a pass at any moment. The future Texas Longhorn stars on and off the field for Heights High School. On the field, Green plays cornerback and also spends some time at quarterback. Off the field, he's a member of the school's GENTS organization, volunteering in the community. To learn more about this Class Act, check out the video above!
Class Acts: Jalen Green is a “gent” on and off the gridiron
