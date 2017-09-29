Disaster relief lines stretch from one side of Houston to the other; FEMA and SBA reps give clarification on loans, grants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - From end to end, residents of southeast Texas were still struggling Friday to get help after Harvey.

Hundreds of people lined up in Greenspoint to apply for the disaster supplemental nutrition assistance program, or D-SNAP for short.

The line was outside the Greenspoint Recovery Center at Greenspoint Mall, which replaced the George R. Brown Convention Center as Houston’s go-to shelter.

The people who were in line on Friday only represented those affected with last names 'I' through 'M'... with more to come in the following days.

On the other side of Houston, in Missouri City, representative Pete Olson’s office hosted a disaster recovery workshop.

"The entire Houston area was hurt, immensely. Missouri City sustained some of the earliest damage in the storm once it moved up to the Houston area, by way of the tornadoes, but there was a lot of flooding,” said Ty Petty, District Director for Congressman Pete Olson.

The process of acquiring aid to fix damage left by Harvey wasn't always clear to everyone.

Some people thought if they received a loan, they would not be eligible for a grant. FEMA and the Small Business Administration were on hand to clear things up.

"We don't want anyone to think that we are taking away their ability to get a grant. We're not doing that. We are just saying we don't duplicate those benefits. So if you receive funds from FEMA, it just goes towards taking away from this loan amount. Say if we lend you $5,000 for your roof. FEMA comes through and gives you a grant for $5,000, then we would decrease your final loan amount by that $5,000,” explained Chelsea Irvine with the Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance.

Anyone who thought the region was now fine hadn't been paying attention. While Harvey may be last month's storm, it's still very much headline news.