Flix Fix: Battle of the Sexes, Victoria and Abdul, American Made and Flatliners

HOUSTON -- Two Oscars winners have new films opening this weekend. Last year’s Best Actress Emma Stone returns in Battle of the Sexes playing tennis icon Billie Jean King. It’s from the filmmakers behind Little Miss Sunshine and both Stone and Steve Carell deliver must see performances in a crowd-pleasing film. Film critic Dustin Chase is also reviewing Victoria and Abdul starring Oscar winner Judi Dench as an aged Queen Victoria who befriends a handsome young Indian man creating chaos at Buckingham Palace. Also new in theaters this week Tom Cruise in American Made and the 90’s reboot Flatliners. Don’t miss this week’s Flix Fix to get the scoop on what to see and what to skip.
