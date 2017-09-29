FREE mattresses, recovery supplies to be given out Saturday during ‘Hope after Harvey’ event in Humble

HOUSTON — The Lighthouse Church has partnered with several local agencies, including the Houston Habitat for Humanity and the office of Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, to hand out much-need items to families still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

‘Hope after Harvey’ is a community event that is expected to bring in more than 5,000 attendees from across the Houston, Kingwood, Beaumont and Port Arthur areas.

The event is open to the public, and those who attend will be able to receive household, clean-up supplies, mattresses, non-perishable food items, personal hygiene kits, baby items and more.

WHAT: Hope for Harvey

WHEN: Saturday, September, 20, 2017

WHERE: The Lighthouse Church of Houston at 6650 Rankin Road

The items, which have been donated by Beyonce’s BeyGood organization, are being delivered to the church on 10 large trucks.

Mental health counselors and a free legal clinic will be available on-site.

“The Lighthouse Church of Houston is committed to recovery. After receiving substantial damage during the flood, the church is partnering with government and local agencies to help others affected by the storm,” church leaders said in a statement.

Lighthouse Church reports having distributed more than 65,000 supply items to 5,200 Gulf Coast residents since Sept. 1.