Houston boxing stars, the Charlo twins, punch back at Harvey

HOUSTON - Jermell Charlo feels like he carries Houston on his back every time he enters the ring. The WBC 154-pound boxing champion is defending his title on Oct. 14 against Erickson Lubin in New York. Before training on Friday, Jermell and his twin brother and fellow boxer, Jermall, volunteered to help knock out hunger at the Houston Food Bank.

"My favorite part was filling up the boxes and being able to know this is going to a family, a home, some kids who actually need it," Jermell said.

In addition to volunteering at the food bank, Jermell expects the brothers will donate money to Harvey relief efforts following the title bout.