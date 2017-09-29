HPD: Man, woman claim they’re robbery victims after 20-year-old shot in southeast Houston 

HOUSTON — A man and woman have been released after investigators confirmed their claims they were the true victims of a shooting early Friday in the Park Place area, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 3 a.m. on Eaton Street near Berkley Street, where a 20-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police detained the man and woman, who claimed the injured person approached them with a gun and tried to rob them. According to them, they managed to wrestle the gun away from the man and shot him in the process.

During the unset of the investigation, officers were getting conflicting stories and the circumstances of what led to the shooting were unclear. A gun was recovered at the scene, but investigators don’t know if it was the weapon used.

HPD later confirmed the couple was indeed robbed— and by two men. The second man escaped the scene before police arrived.

It hasn’t been reported whether the second suspect was caught.