HPD: Son fatally stabs mom, injures father in west Houston

HOUSTON — Homicide Investigators are responding to a scene in west Houston where one person is dead and another is in critical condition.

According to Houston police, a man stabbed his mother and father multiple times in the 12300 block of Westella Drive just before 6 p.m.

The mother was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said. The father was able to leave the home to get help from neighbors. He is now in intensive care at a local hospital.

Authorities said the son has a history of violence and drug abuse. He was arrested at the scene without incident.