HPD: Son fatally stabs mom, injures father in west Houston

Posted 8:45 PM, September 29, 2017, by , Updated at 08:48PM, September 29, 2017

HOUSTON — Homicide Investigators are responding to a scene in west Houston where one person is dead and another is in critical condition.

According to Houston police,  a man stabbed his mother and father multiple times in the 12300 block of Westella Drive just before 6 p.m.

The mother was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said. The father was able to leave the home to get help from neighbors. He is now in intensive care at a local hospital.

Authorities said the son has a history of violence and drug abuse.  He was arrested at the scene without incident.

 

 

 

 